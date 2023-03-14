Lokmat Parliamentary Award: RS MP Vandana Chavan wins best woman Parliamentarian award

Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan has been awarded the title of best woman Parliamentarian award. She is an Indian politician and advocate. She is a member of the Parliament of India, representing Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of the Indian Parliament). She is from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and has been a member of Parliament since 2012.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories. The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.