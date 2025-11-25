LoP Gandhi, Cong chief Kharge pay tribute on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day

New Delhi, Nov 25 Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, paid heartfelt tributes on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, widely revered as ‘Hind ki Chadar’ for his supreme sacrifice to protect religious freedom in India.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted a solemn message on X, saying, “On the martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of Sikhism, 'Hind Ki Chadar' Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, I pay my humble respects to him. His ideals, values, sacrifice, and martyrdom will forever remain a source of inspiration for humanity.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her respects, writing on X, “On the martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of Sikhism, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, I pay my humble respects to him. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji illuminated the world by spreading the light of religion, humanity, service, sacrifice, love, and unity, showing the path. His teachings will forever guide us all.”

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge shared a reflective message, quoting the Guru’s teachings.

He wrote, “'Defeat and victory depend on your thinking. Assume it and it's defeat; resolve it and it's victory.’ On the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of the Sikh faith, 'Hind Ki Chadar' Dhan-Dhan Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, who sacrificed everything to protect human values, equality, and principles, we offer him millions of salutations.”

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, born in 1621 in Amritsar, was executed in 1675 in Delhi after he stood up for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus persecuted under Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. His martyrdom is regarded as one of Sikhism’s greatest sacrifices.

To honour the Guru’s penance, courage, and spiritual legacy, the Haryana government and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee are holding a major commemoration in Jyotisar, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release a special coin and a commemorative stamp marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas. He is also scheduled to address the gathering.

The Central government is observing a year-long commemoration in honour of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice, with events taking place across the country to spread his message of religious freedom, humanity, and universal brotherhood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor