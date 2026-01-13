LoP Satheesan alleges misuse of funds for LDF campaign, hints at political ‘surprises’

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 Kerala's Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday accused the ruling CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) of conducting election campaign activities using government funds, calling it “unacceptable and unethical”, and warned of legal action to recover public money allegedly diverted for partisan purposes.

Satheesan alleged that the Public Relations Department under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had organised a government-funded quiz competition barely two months ahead of the elections, in which children were made to give "Pinarayi Vijayan" as the answer to every question.

Describing it as a "shameful programme" unprecedented in Kerala, he said the exercise amounted to the misuse of the state machinery for electioneering.

"This will eventually become a personal embarrassment for the Chief Minister and a disgrace to Kerala," Satheesan said, demanding that the programme be withdrawn immediately.

He also objected to CPI-M volunteers allegedly going door to door as part of election-related activities funded by the government, insisting that all political parties must conduct their campaigns using their own resources.

"We have no objection to any election work, but public money should not be used for it," he said.

Warning that officials facilitating such activities would not be spared, Satheesan said the UDF would fight a legal battle "to any extent" to ensure that funds taken from the government treasury for the CPI-M’s election campaign are fully recovered.

At the same time, the Congress leader hinted at major political developments ahead of the Assembly elections.

He said parties from the LDF and the NDA, along with independent leaders, would soon move to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

"If you wait a few days that can be counted on your fingers, you will understand what those surprises are," he said, declining to name the parties or individuals involved.

Satheesan clarified that the Kerala Congress-M continues to function as part of the LDF and said the UDF would not make any remark questioning the party’s credibility.

"When the time comes, the media will be informed. A surprise announced in advance will no longer remain a surprise," he said.

With Assembly elections drawing closer, Satheesan’s sharp attack on the ruling front and his hints of impending political realignments signal a more aggressive Opposition posture, as the UDF seeks to capitalise on alleged misuse of state resources and shifting political equations in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor