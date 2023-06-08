Low-intensity explosion near Ludhiana court complex, probe launched

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 8 : A low-intensity explosion took place at a godown located near the district court complex of Ludhiana in Punjab, reportedly after a heap of garbage was put on fire on Thursday, the police said.

The blast triggered panic among people who were present inside the court premises and also left the glass window damaged, they said.

According to the SHO, Neeraj Chaudhary, the incident took place around 9.00 am after a sweeper set a pile of garbage on fire at the godown.

"While cleaning, a sweeper put a pile of garbage on fire. It seems that glass bottles in the garbage exploded because of the rise in temperature which led to a minor explosion. The sweeper sustained minor injuries on his leg in the incident, and was taken to the hospital," he said.

Following the blast, a police team and bomb squad reached the spot and started an investigation.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor