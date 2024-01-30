LPG Cylinder Price Hike on the Horizon in February

The prices of LPG cylinders are likely to be updated on February 1, the day of the budget. Currently, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 903, Rs 929 in Kolkata, Rs 902.50 in Mumbai and Rs 918.50 in Chennai. The prices of domestic cylinders were last changed on August 30, 2023.

On March 1, 2023, the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1103. Later, it was reduced by Rs 200 in one go. Looking at the February trend, the cylinder price was changed three times in 2021 and increased by Rs 100.

Domestic cylinder price increased three times in February 2021:

There was no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders in February 2023. The prices were changed only on March 1, 2023.

In February 2021, the price of 14 kg domestic gas cylinder did not change on the budget day.

On February 4, the price of the cylinder was increased by Rs 25, giving a shock to the customers.

After 11 days, on February 15, the cylinder price was again increased by Rs 50.

After that, the price of the cylinder, which was Rs 694 on January 1, 2021, increased to Rs 769.

10 days later, this rate increased by another Rs 25 and the cylinder reached Rs 794.

Commercial cylinder price changed 49 times in three years:

While the price of domestic gas cylinders has changed 17 times, the price of commercial cylinders has changed a whopping 49 times.

In the last month, with minor changes, the commercial cylinder has reached Rs 1755.50 in Delhi, Rs 1869 in Kolkata, Rs 1708.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1924.50 in Chennai.

According to IOC data, on January 1, 2021, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1349. There is a difference of Rs 406.50 between the then and current prices. This time also, if there is any change on February 1, it can be in the commercial cylinder. Considering the election year, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders may also come down, it should not be surprising if this happens.