LS Polls: 131 candidates file 179 nominations for first phase of polling in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 27 A total of 131 candidates filed 179 nominations for the 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan which will go to the polls in the first phase of polling on April 19.

As many as 91 candidates submitted 129 nomination papers on Wednesday, the last day for submitting nominations, officials said.

Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said that on Wednesday, two candidates filed their nomination from Ganganagar, eight from Bikaner, 15 from Churu, 12 from Jaipur Rural, 10 from Sikar, nine from Jhunjhunu, eight from Nagaur, six each from Jaipur and Alwar, and four each from Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Dausa.

As per the CEO, 17 candidates have submitted 24 nominations for the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency, the maximum, while four candidates have submitted five nominations for the Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha seat, the minimum.

The nomination filing process for the first phase commenced on March 20.

According to the election schedule for the first phase, the nomination papers will be reviewed on March 28, while they can be withdrawn till March 30.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

