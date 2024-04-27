LS polls: 2nd phase has been spectacular for BJP, says Assam CM

Guwahati, April 27 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the BJP has done pretty well in the five Lok Sabha seats that went into polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, "My feedback from yesterday - excellent turnout in our strongholds, 2nd phase has been spectacular for BJP in Assam."

"Of the 5 seats that went to polls, we are winning 4 with a huge lead and in one seat for obvious reasons, it is a very very close contest," he added.

Five Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on Friday are Nagaon, Karimganj, Silchar, Darrang-Udalguri and Diphu.

Out of these five LS seats, Silchar, Darrang-Udalguri and Diphu are considered to be strongholds of the BJP and the party candidates in these three seats are set to make a comfortable win, many believe in the party.

The two minority-dominated seats - Karimganj and Nagaon - were not easy picks for the BJP. However, the presence of AIUDF candidates and BJP's recent outreach to Muslim voters have also made it difficult for the Congress candidates.

Both these seats faced a strong triangular contest, and the division of Muslim votes between Congress and the AIUDF may prove as an advantage to the BJP here.

