LS polls: JJP nominee for Gurgaon seat Fazilpuria files nomination

Gurugram, May 1 Rapper-singer Rahul Yadav, popularly known as Fazilpuria, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) ticket, filed his nomination on Wednesday for the Gurgaon seat.

In the Gurgaon Parliamentary constituency, Yadav will be facing BJP's candidate -- Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, and Congress' Raj Babbar.

He was accompanied by former Deputy Haryana Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, while filing the nomination.

Before submitting the affidavit, Yadav, along with JJP leaders, held a roadshow and a public rally at the Old Club Ground where he urged the people to vote for him.

During the rally, Dushyant Chautala criticised Union Minister Rao Inderjeet Singh, the sitting five-time Gurgaon MP.

He said the voters of the region now need changes in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha region so that development work which is pending can be done.

Taking a jibe at Rao Inderjit Singh, Chautala said: "Some people think that Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat is their ancestral property and now this 'Virasat' needs to be broken."

Meanwhile, JJP nominee Rahul Yadav criticised Rao Inderjit Singh over "failed promises", and suggested the Gurgaon MP to "retire".

"He has failed to raise the voice of the people. Now, it is time for him to retire and make way for young representatives," Yadav added.

