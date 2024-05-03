LS polls: J&K CEO inspects centre, strong rooms in Baramulla constituency

Srinagar, May 3 Jammu & Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P. K. Pole, on Friday, inspected the counting centre and the strong rooms in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

The CEO was accompanied by Returning Officer (RO) 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, Minga Sherpa, Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagapure, Nodal Officer Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Syed Qamar Sajad, Assistant Returning Officer, Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina, Dy District Election Officer, Ab Rehman Bhat and other concerned officers.

During the inspection, the CEO reviewed the facilities and arrangements at the counting centre and the strong room to guarantee a smooth and transparent counting process.

“P. K. Pole also assessed security measures in place to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

“The CEO was comprehensively briefed by the RO regarding the arrangements to ensure a smooth electoral process and was informed that the district administration had diligently implemented all necessary measures in compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

“In a proactive step towards environmental conservation, P. K. Pole planted saplings within the premises of the counting centre to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the centre’s surroundings while promoting ecological sustainability.

“Speaking during the visit, P.K. Pole underscored the critical importance of robust arrangements and strict adherence to electoral protocols set by the Election Commission of India for safeguarding the sanctity of this democratic process,” the official statement said.

The constituency votes on May 20.

