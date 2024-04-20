LS Polls Phase 1: Rajasthan records dip in voter turnout as compared to 2019

Jaipur, April 20 The 12 Lok Sabha seats that went to the polls in the first phase of the general elections on Friday recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.87 per cent, marking a dip from the 63.71 per cent polling recorded in these seats in 2019, said state Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta.

Gupta said these are estimated figures and the final numbers will be made available on Saturday.

Ganganagar in Rajasthan registered the highest voter turnout at 65.64 per cent on Friday, however in 2019 elections, this figure was 74.39 per cent.

Churu recorded the second highest turnout at 62.98 per cent, less than the 65.65 per cent polling in 2019, followed by Jaipur at 62.87 per cent (68.11 per cent in 2019), Alwar at 59.79 per cent (66.82 per cent in 2019), Sikar at 57.28 per cent (64.76 per cent in 2019), Nagaur at 56.89 per cent (62.15 per cent in 2019), Jaipur Rural at 56.58 per cent (65 per cent in 2019), Dausa at 55.21 per cent (61.2 per cent in 2019), Bikaner at 53.96 per cent (59.24 per cent in 2019), Bharatpur at 52.69 per cent (58.81 per cent in 2019), Jhunjhunu at 51.62 per cent ( 61.78 per cent in 2019) and Karauli-Dholpur at 49.29 per cent (55.06 per cent in 2019).

Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Congress Chief, said, "The decline in voter turnout in Rajasthan proves that "Modi ki guarantee" and "Double engine government" has lost trust of the people. The INDIA bloc will benefit from BJP's loss."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP Vice-President Narayan Panchariya said, "We have been talking to our party workers and it has come to fore that rural voters have not turned out to vote in large numbers as expected. We are trying to figure out the reasons and will be coming out with better results in the next phase of polling."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor