LS polls: PM Modi motivates female candidates while Cong gets panned for insulting 'women power'

New Delhi, March 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to two women Lok Sabha candidates on the phone -- Rekha Patra, the Sandeshkhali survivor contesting the upcoming general election on a BJP ticket from West Bengal's Basirhat seat and Prof TN Sarasu, the BJP candidate from Kerala's Alathur constituency, who was targeted by the SFI members.

In the telephonic conversation, PM Modi not only enquired about their campaigning but also assured personal and party support in helping them draw up electoral strategy and taking the message to the masses. Notably, PM Modi's motivational calls to women candidates come at a time when the Congress is facing harsh criticism and diatribe for casting aspersions and taking slanderous jibes at the women power.

PM Modi's conversation with Rekha Patra, the face of Sandeshkhali movement, and TN Sarasu, the Kerala professor facing vicious attack for reforms, is not a one-off incident, rather it shows BJP's firm commitment and resolve for women empowerment.

PM Modi described Rekha Patra as 'Shakti Swaroopa' while he lent an ear to TN Sarasu's difficult times during her tenure as college teacher.

He assured both the women nominees of all the support and also wished them 'good luck' in the election.

With PM Modi motivating and boosting the morale of women nominees, who battled against the odds and rose to national prominence, the message goes loud and clear about Centre's priorities for women.

Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and the passage of women's reservation bill are two shining examples of its thrust on increased women's participation in the public sphere.

On the other hand, the Congress is seen floundering on multiple aspects.

First, Rahul Gandhi's public gaffe on destroying the 'shakti', a form of goddess in Hindu religion, drew huge backlash and then the Congress social media in-charge as well as national spokesperson's denigrating remarks on Kangana Ranaut's candidature put the party on backfoot.

Supriya Shrinate kicked up a major storm when she mocked Kangana Ranaut's nominaton as BJP Lok Sabha nominee from Himachal's Mandi constituency and has been rightfully at the receiving end of the netizens and the right wing.

Many netizens said that her Instagram post on Kangana's nomination, 'Mandi mein kya bhaav chal raha hai' shows not just her but party's anti-women mindset. The Congress did no good either as it stood by her side and backed her despite knowing that her comments crossed the line.

Supriya later clarified by claiming that the post was made by some other person, with access to her account. But the damage was done.

Now, the question arises whether Congress has missed the plot and is it getting desperate in the run-up to 2024 elections and driven by the hatred for BJP and women, as claimed by the latter?

While the parties engage in verbal exchanges, the optics game clearly favours the BJP.

And, PM Modi is seen leading the BJP's women empowerment mission from the front.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor