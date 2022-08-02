LSD outbreak in Gujarat, cattle death toll reaches to 1,500

Due to lumpy skin disease (LSD), the cattle in Gujarat are dying in large numbers, now the death toll has reached 1,565, the state government has informed about these numbers. According to the state government, the disease has spread in 2,083 villages in 20 districts. Also, about 55,950 animals have been infected by the disease.

Pala Ambalia, leader of Gujarat Congress’ farmers’ wing, said, "The death toll in Mundra and Mandvi taluka that are the worst hit, could be about 20,000 to 25,000. The situation is very grave. One can see heaps of cows and buffaloes' dead bodies piling up daily.”

Ambalia also said that he had written to the district authorities in Devbhoomi Dwarka during the outbreak. The animals who are infected with LSD are facing symptoms like fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, salivation from the mouth, soft blister, reduction of milk, and animals are also finding difficulties in eating.