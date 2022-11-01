L&T fined for violating ban on construction activity in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 1 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakhs on Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) for violating a ban on construction and demolition activities in the national capital.

The development came after Rai conducted a surprise inspection at a construction site.

The ban has been imposed under stage three of the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP), the Minister said.

Rai said that during his surprise inspection, he was told by the employees that the site was an extension of the BJP's central office.

In the wake of the deteriorating air quality in the capital city, the Delhi government on Sunday imposed the ban on construction and demolition activities.

"Construction and demolition activity has been prohibited in Delhi due to the city's rising pollution. A total of 586 teams have been formed to monitor the construction-demolition ban. Water sprinkling has been intensified in view of the pollution situation. At least 521 water sprinklers, 233 anti-smog guns, and 150 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to tackle pollution in Delhi," Rai had said on Sunday while announcing the ban.

