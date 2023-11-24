Luxury cars owned by Sukesh Chandrasekhar to be auctioned in Bengaluru

Rolls-Royce, Toyota Fortuner, Lamborghini, BMW M5 and other high-end cars owned by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, rumoured ex-boyfriend of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, are going for an auction. As per a report by The Hindu, as many as 12 cars owned by conman will be auctioned in Bengaluru on November 28. The cars will be auctioned by the Income Tax Department as part of the recovery process of dues which total Rs 308.48 crore. Luxury cars owned by Chandrasekhar were seized in 2018 from various parts across the country.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s vehicles that will be auctioned by the Income Tax Department includes a Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Toyota Fortuner, Bentley, Range Rover, BMW M5, Jaguar XKR Coupe, Innova Crysta, Nissan Teana, Porsche and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado along with a Ducati Diavel bike. The bidding for the cars begin from Rs 2.03 lakh which is the reserve price for Nissan Teana. Reserve price for Rolls-Royce is set at Rs 1.74 crore.Interested bidders are now allowed to inspect the vehicle ahead of auction. It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time that luxury cars owned by Sukesh are going under the hammer. Earlier this year, few of the exotic cars of conman were auctioned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which is also investigating money laundering and other cases against Sukesh. He is currently lodged in a jail in Delhi.Chandrashekhar (33) is involved in at least 32 criminal cases across Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka and other states. Between 2020 and early 2021, when he was in Delhi’s Rohini jail, he allegedly pulled off a ₹200 crore heist by duping jailed industrialist Shivinder Mohan’s wife Aditi Singh, posing as the Union law secretary and calling her with an offer to get bail for her jailed husband.



