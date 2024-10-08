Madhya Pradesh: 14 Injured in Clash After Water Consumers’ Panel Election in Khargone

Fourteen people were injured in a clash between two groups following the elections for a local water consumers' committee in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, according to police reports on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Khajua village on Monday night during the victory procession of the Jal Upbhokta Samiti in the Bhikangaon police station area, as confirmed by an official.

The committee is tasked with maintaining and monitoring canals and irrigation. A dispute arose when the victory procession passed in front of the homes of supporters of the losing candidates, according to Rakesh Arya, the Sub Divisional Officer of Police in Bhikangaon.

The dispute escalated into a clash between the two groups, both consisting of members from the same community, according to Rameshwar Thakur, the in-charge of Bhikangaon police station. Nine individuals from one group and five from the other sustained injuries. Those with serious injuries were referred to the district hospital. The police managed to bring the situation under control and registered an FIR, although the official did not provide further details.