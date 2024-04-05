Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma terms Congress' election manifesto 'bunch of lies'

Bhopal, April 5 Madhya Pradesh unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president VD Sharma on Friday called the election manifesto of Congress a bunch of false promises, while criticising the grand old party over corruption.

"It's a guarantee of injustice, not justice," Sharma, who is contesting his second Lok Sabha election from Khajuraho constituency, told mediapersons.

"Will those who robbed the entire population of their rights by committing scams and corruption while in power give full rights to half the population?" Sharma questioned.

The Congress on Friday released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, making various promises, including 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, if it comes to power at the Centre.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in the presence of senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, released the election manifesto of the party, focusing on five "pillars of justice" and 25 guarantees under them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor