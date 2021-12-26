Madhya Pradesh cabinet withdraws ordinance on panchayat election

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has withdrawn a recently issued ordinance for conducting the panchayat election.

The state government said that the proposal has been sent to Governor Mangubhai Patel, said Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting regarding the OBC reservation. During the meeting, the way to implement the triple test to decide the reservation in Panchayat elections was discussed.

Madhya Pradesh is mulling over granting 22 per cent reservation for OBC in panchayat polls. Statistical data will be collected for this purpose. The government is also keeping an eye on the strategy of other states.

( With inputs from ANI )

