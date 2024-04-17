Madhya Pradesh: ‘Chaddi Chor’ Gang Member Caught on Camera Stealing Underwear in Jabalpur, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A bizarre theft spree targeting women’s undergarments has left residents of Jabalpur in shock. The so-called ‘Chaddi Chor’ gang, named for the Hindi word for underwear, is suspected to be behind the thefts that occurred in both urban and rural areas of the city.

The incidents came to light on Monday after a woman from Bilgawan village filed a police complaint. According to the complainant and other villagers, a thief stole a significant amount of clothing overnight. A similar case was reported from the Vijayanagar police station area.

CCTV footage from Vijayanagar, an urban area, captured a masked thief stealing undergarments from the compound wall.

मध्यप्रदेश : जबलपुर में आजकल एक गैंग सक्रिय है, जो घर के बाहर सूखने वाले अंडर गारमेंट्स चुरा रहा है। चार दिन पहले पुलिस ने विजय उर्फ लालू ठाकुर को गिरफ्तार किया। लेकिन वो ऐसा क्यों करता है, इसकी ठोस वजह पुलिस ने मीडिया को नहीं बताई। विजय जैसे कुछ और लोग हैं, जो जबलपुर में अंडर… pic.twitter.com/Ox2GIxiatC — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 17, 2024

According to media reports, police arrested one suspect, Vijay Thakur alias Lalu Thakur, based on the Panagar complaint. Thakur reportedly admitted to stealing the undergarments and tearing them. Police recovered stolen clothes from him. Thakur has a history of theft and assault charges. The motive behind the thefts remains unclear. Police are searching for a possible accomplice.