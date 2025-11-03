Madhya Pradesh CM announces Rs 1-cr reward for Women's World Cup star Kranti Goud

Bhopal, Nov 3 The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for Kranti Goud, a member of the Indian women's World Cup cricket team, in recognition of her outstanding performance in the tournament that concluded with India's historic victory in Mumbai on November 2.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement to provide Rs 1 crore to Kranti Goud while addressing a programme in Bhopal on Monday. Yadav extended his congratulations to the entire team for their remarkable performance, highlighting the achievements of Kranti Goud, who represents Madhya Pradesh.

"Madhya Pradesh's Kranti Goud, who contributed significantly to the team’s victory with her bowling, will receive Rs 1 crore from the state government as an incentive," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared.

The Indian women’s cricket team created history by securing its first-ever World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The maiden World Cup triumph for Indian women’s cricket filled the nation with immense pride and joy.

Chief Minister Yadav further stated that Indian women are excelling in various fields, reflecting the country’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kranti Goud, hailing from Ghuwara in Chhatarpur district of Bundelkhand, played a pivotal role in leading the Indian women’s cricket team to the World Cup final.

She emerged as one of India's breakout stars at the Women’s World Cup, showcasing remarkable control and consistency with the ball.

She claimed nine wickets in eight matches and was named Player of the Match in the group-stage clash against Pakistan in which she registered a superb figure of 3/20.

Earlier, Goud had already made headlines by taking a six-wicket haul in an ODI against England at Chester-le-Street, becoming only the second Indian woman to achieve this feat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor