Madhya Pradesh: Former Congress MLA Shashank Bhargava joins BJP

Bhopal, March 26 In yet another setback to the grand old party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, former Congress MLA Shashank Bhargava on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhargava was elected as an MLA on a Congress ticket from Vidisha Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh in 2018.

He was also one of the probable candidates against former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

However, Bhargava switched to the BJP on Tuesday.

He was welcomed to the BJP by none other than Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state unit BJP president VD Sharma.

The BJP has fielded Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the high-profile Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress, however, is yet to name its candidate against Chouhan.

Before becoming the CM in 2005, Chouhan was elected a Lok Sabha MP for five times from Vidisha constituency.

