Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows ASI Survey at Disputed Bhojshala Temple in Dhar

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has recently made a significant decision allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the disputed Bhojshala complex. This complex, located in Dhar district, has been at the center of a longstanding dispute between Hindus and Muslims regarding its religious significance. The court's decision comes amidst a history of contention over the site, with conflicting claims about whether it is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati or a mosque known as Kamal Maula Mosque.

A Hindu organization filed a petition seeking possession of the Bhojshala complex and prohibiting Muslims from offering namaz there. This petition prompted the Madhya Pradesh High Court to issue notices to the ASI, Centre, and the Bhojshala Committee. The organization demanded the reinstallation of the idol of Goddess Saraswati and exclusive worship rights for Hindus.

The bench of Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra ordered a complete scientific investigation, survey and excavation of the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula Mosque complex.