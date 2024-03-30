Madhya Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Ink Factory in Indore (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in an ink factory in the Polo Ground area of Indore on Saturday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident, as the factory was thankfully closed at the time.

Fire officials received information about the blaze at around 6:28 PM, according to Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey. Three fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in an ink factory. Fire tenders present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/DKoUt10uhS — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

Firefighters acted quickly to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading.

"We got information at 18:28 hours of a fire at a factory in Polo Ground. Three fire brigades reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire. This was an ink manufacturing company, and a chemical drum kept inside also caught fire and exploded. The fire has been controlled... No casualties have been reported since the factory was shut," Sub-Inspector Dubey said as quoted by ANI.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.