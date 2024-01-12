Madhya Pradesh To Offer 5 Lakh Laddus From Mahakaleshwar Temple for Ram Temple Consecration, Says Mohan Yadav

In a symbolic offering marking Madhya Pradesh's participation in the upcoming Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state will send 5 lakh laddus (sweet treats) from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple. The consecration, known as Pran Pratishta, is scheduled for January 22, 2024, and is expected to be a major religious event in India.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, We are going to send five lakh laddus from the famous Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain, to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22. Yadav said Mughal emperor Babar demolished the temple in Ayodhya. Now that it has been rebuilt, how can Madhya Pradesh be left behind in celebrating the occasion, he asked.

People will be sent to Ayodhya from different states for darshan at the Ram temple on specific dates, which the Centre will provide, he said. We are privileged that Bharat has the highest youth population in the world, he said, adding that a hundred years ago, Swami Vivekanand declared that the 21st century would belong to India, he said.