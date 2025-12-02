Maha CM directs implementation of security, facilities for Mahaparinirvan Din

Mumbai, Dec 2 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed all government departments to work in coordination to ensure the strict implementation of all security and services for the lakhs of followers gathering at Chaityabhoomi to pay homage to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan, December 6.

During a review meeting, the Chief Minister announced that a Coordination Committee will be established to address the various suggestions received regarding the ongoing project to erect Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at Indu Mill.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar gave knowledge and awareness to society. Let all of us use Mahaparinirvan Din as an opportunity to strengthen this awareness and take Babasaheb's thoughts forward," he appealed.

He reviewed the comprehensive security and traffic management plans, provisions of adequate medical facilities, ample drinking water, meals, and proper sanitation and installation of suitable waterproof pandals (canopies) at Chaityabhoomi.

He also asked the administration to place directional and information boards at various locations to guide followers.

The chief minister emphasised that the meeting is crucial for focusing on essential facilities, improving service quality each year, and addressing any shortcomings identified in the past.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also unveiled the official poster and released an information booklet prepared for Mahaparinirvan Din.

Mahaparinirvan Din is a significant day that marks the death anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, who is widely considered the chief architect of the Constitution of India, a leading social reformer, and a Buddhist revivalist.

Mahaparinirvana is a Sanskrit term that refers to the passing away of a fully enlightened being (a Buddha or an Arhat) from the physical world.

Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956 shortly before his death.

On this day, millions of people, particularly his followers, gather at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, where his cremation took place, to pay their respects.

