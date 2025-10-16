Maha govt prepares plan for conservation of temples, state-protected forts and stepwells

Mumbai, Oct 16 Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said on Thursday that the state government has firmed up a comprehensive plan for the conservation of 500 temples, 60 state-protected forts and 1,800 stepwells ('baravs') across the state, adding that it aims to preserve Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage.

"The plan will focus on preservation, restoration and increasing tourism footfall at these heritage sites. The Archaeology Department will act as the nodal agency for this project in collaboration with Maitree. It was also decided to prepare an integrated master plan for heritage conservation in three districts -- Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik," he added after chairing a meeting regarding temple, fort and heritage conservation in the state.

"Maharashtra is blessed with a glorious legacy of history and heritage. Our temples, forts and stepwells are our pride. Hence, there is a need for a well-structured and time-bound plan for their preservation and conservation," said Minister Shelar.

He also instructed that along with state-protected monuments, 350 non-protected forts should also be included in the plan.

"Adequate funds should be earmarked for the conservation works, and the option of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) should be explored. If required, a dedicated policy for private participation should be formulated," he added.

According to the Minister, the state government will engage experts from the fields of history, architecture, archaeology, conservation and management to ensure systematic and high-quality execution.

A Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be established, and four contractual officers will be appointed through open advertisement, Minister Shelar said.

The decision to formally constitute this committee before December 15 was also taken during this meeting, he added.

Minister Shelar also said that the process of establishing destination management organisation for the conservation and cultural promotion of historical sites in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik districts will be initiated.

It has also been decided to prepare a dedicated integrated plan for the historical sites, temples and forts in each district, covering preservation, maintenance and tourism enhancement, he added.

Minister Shelar instructed that these district-level plans be developed by the Archaeology Department, with Maitree's assistance and in consultation with the respective District Collectors.

"Once the comprehensive plans are ready over the next two years, funds will be mobilised through the existing PPP models, government budgets, and, if necessary, through international agencies like the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA)will support the State government and Archaeology Department in preparing a roadmap for such funding mechanisms."

He also directed that while these plans are being prepared, by March, the first phase of implementation should begin, covering 15 selected heritage destinations, including five stepwells, temples, and forts each, under a destination management framework with corresponding fund mobilisation.

"This comprehensive heritage conservation and management plan, under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and in collaboration with the state Government, the Cultural Affairs Department, the Archaeology Department and MITRA, marks a major step toward systematic heritage preservation across Maharashtra," Minister Shelar said, adding, "After the inclusion of 11 forts in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the UNESCO World Heritage list, the state is now embarking on a broader mission to safeguard its cultural treasures through this integrated master plan."

Minister Shelar appealed to citizens, heritage and tourism enthusiasts and organisations involved in fort and cultural conservation to extend their support and guidance for this monumental initiative.

