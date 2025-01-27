Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Varanasi Schools Switch to Online Learning from January 27 to February 5 Amid Pilgrim Surge

As the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela draws massive crowds, authorities in Varanasi have implemented safety measures to manage traffic and ensure public order. The district’s magistrate announced that all schools in the area will remain closed from Monday, January 27, to Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in an effort to protect students and ease the burden on the city’s infrastructure. While schools are closed, online classes will continue as scheduled, allowing students to maintain their academic progress. The directive applies to CBSE, ICSE, and state board schools for students in grades 1 through 12. Board practical exams will proceed as planned. Teachers and staff are required to report to school to facilitate online learning.

The move comes as Varanasi braces for a surge in visitors, with estimates suggesting 500,000 to 700,000 pilgrims will arrive daily, particularly during Mauni Amavasya on January 29. Officials are taking precautions to accommodate the influx of worshippers attending the religious gathering. Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with schools for updates on the online learning schedule.

In a related incident, a volunteer at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj performed life-saving CPR on a devotee who suffered a heart attack. The moment was captured on video and went viral on social media.