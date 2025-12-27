Maha NCP chief Tatkare condemns Khopoli activist murder, demands SIT probe

Mumbai, Dec 27 Maharashtra NCP chief and MP Sunil Tatkare on Saturday described the incident of murder in Khopoli of Mangesh Kalokhe (45) as “extremely condemnable” and demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Kalokhe, a former councillor and the husband of Manasi Kalokhe, the newly elected Shiv Sena councillor from Ward No. 3, was killed in Khopoli in Raigad district.

Tatkare urged the Chief Minister to widen the scope of the investigation and said that the probe should be conducted in a fast-track manner to ensure the arrest of all accused at the earliest.

He also appealed to investigating agencies to refrain from being influenced by unverified claims, asserting that several allegations being made in connection with the case were baseless.

Tatkare said it was inappropriate to make speculative statements while the investigation was underway, adding that the police would establish what exactly transpired and whether any prior disputes existed.

Expressing confidence that his party’s Raigad district president Sudhakar Ghare had no direct or indirect involvement in the case, Tatkare said he would refrain from making further comments that could hamper the investigation.

“Let Mahendra Thorve do whatever he wants. Thorve’s past record is reflected in his election affidavit, and the same yardstick applies to Sudhakar Ghare,” Tatkare said.

He also referred to state minister Bharat Gogawale, saying that his past record was well known and that Gogawale himself had publicly spoken at a rally in Malvan about what it takes to become a leader.

Tatkare’s reaction came after the registration of an FIR against 10 individuals, following allegations by the Shiv Sena of the involvement of NCP activists in the murder of Mangesh Kalokhe. High-profile names mentioned in the FIR include Sudhakar Ghare (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction’s Raigad district president) and Bharat Bhagat, an NCP spokesperson, who are currently absconding.

Police teams have been deployed at Mumbai airport and in other districts to prevent the suspects from fleeing, officials said.

According to police, Mangesh Kalokhe was returning home on his motorcycle on Friday after dropping his children at school when he was ambushed by assailants in a black car. The attackers rammed his motorcycle, pinned him down and assaulted him with swords, sickles and an axe, killing him on the spot.

Raigad Police have intensified operations against the suspects. After a 26-hour manhunt involving eight police teams, two prime accused -- Ravindra Devkar and his son Darshan Devkar -- were arrested in Nagothane following a car chase.

