Maha: State council passes MSPS Bill, opposition walks out

Mumbai, July 11 The Maharashtra Special Public Security (MSPS) Bill, 2024 was on Friday passed by voice vote in the state council while the opposition walked out of the house, saying that the bill is against the communist ideology.

The bill was introduced by the Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, saying that it is to take action against organisations that challenge democracy and promote urban Naxalism.

He explained that a total of 64 such organisations are currently active in the state, and it is necessary to control them.

Minister Kadam highlighted the limitations of the UAPA law and said that it is applicable only in cases of violent incidents, but currently, the Naxalite ideology is entering the cities without violence. Therefore, a separate law is required to curb their modus operandi. It is not possible to prove guilt based on ideology alone under UAPA.

According to the bill, an advisory board comprising a High Court judge or a retired district court judge and government prosecutors will be constituted. All the evidence will be presented before this board, and only after receiving their recommendation will the concerned organisations be banned. Apart from this, legal action will also be taken against the persons who are members of the banned organisations, said the minister.

He clarified that this law is not aimed at ordinary protesters or those demonstrating against the government, but only to control the spread of Maoist ideology. Earlier, on Thursday, the bill was passed in the state assembly by voice vote when the lone CPM member opposed it.

The ruling alliance strongly supported the bill, saying that it is anti-Naxalism and anti-terrorism. However, Shiv Sena UBT and Congress took strong objection to the bill.

Shiv Sena UBT legislator Anil Parab, while opposing the bill, alleged that the bill was politically motivated and that a political agenda was being pursued under its guise. Parab said that if any measures are taken to curb terrorism and Naxalism in the national interest, we are with you. However, he criticised that this bill smells of politics and can be misused.

“We have two ideologies, left and right. In the right-wing ideology, there are the Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, BJP based on religion, while in the left-wing ideology, there are left parties. Suppose a BJP terrorist is there, will he be released? He is an enemy of the country, and he should get the same punishment. Then why do you make a left-right difference in this? If a traitor is found, why make a separate law for him?” he asked.

He alleged that this bill could deliberately target organisations protesting against the government. “There are already laws in the country to curb terrorism, Naxalism and other anti-national forces, including UAPA and MPDA. What is the need for a new law when these provisions are in all the previous laws? Also, is this law going to be used politically to put pressure on organisations rather than individuals? Is this bill motivated by political motives? If the government is going to implement a political agenda through this law, we are opposed to it,” said Parab.

Congress MLA Abhijit Vanjari said that more than 12,000 individuals and organisations have registered suggestions and objections to the Public Safety Bill, but no public hearing has been held on it. The MLAs were heard in the joint committee, but there are many doubts in the minds of the people about this bill, which need to be cleared.

“The Congress party is opposing this bill. Why is there a need for a new law when the existing laws in the country are capable of eliminating Naxalism,” he added.

Vanjari demanded that the government clear the confusion in the minds of the people and bring a new bill.

“If the purpose of this bill is to eradicate Naxalism, then by what law did Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who openly said that 72 per cent of Naxalism in Maharashtra was eradicated? That means we have laws to curb Naxalism,” he said.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor