Maha students pledge for 'pollution-free' Diwali celebrations this year

Mumbai, Nov 8 As pollution levels rise all over, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde administered a pledge to students to celebrate a 'pollution-free' Diwali and play an environment-friendly role, here on Wednesday.

The pledge came at an event by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Department of Environment & Climate Change's 'Pollution-free Diwali Sankalp Abhiyan-2023'.

Chief Minister Shinde said that everyone must make efforts to make the state pollution-free and though all mechanisms are in place to curb the rising pollution levels, it is the duty of all to play an environment-friendly role and help control pollution.

"The environment is currently a serious issue in the world with discussions on the rising global temperatures, warming and their harmful effects are a matter of concern for entire humanity. Hence, it is necessary for us also to play a positive role to save our environment," urged Shinde.

In this context he noted that the state government has encouraged large-scale tree plantation drives, recently given subsidies for bamboo cultivation and environment consciousness and conservation through other activities like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

"However, when school students take something to heart, then even elders and parents in the family follow suit. Therefore, if the students resolve to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali, its impact will certainly reach everyone," Shinde pointed out.

The CM was accompanied in the oath ceremony by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers Deepak Kesarkar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Save, Abdul Sattar, Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, Principal Secretaries Praveen Darade and Ranjitsinh Deol and other dignitaries.

Explaining the aim behind the campaign, Darade said that through widespread awareness created the amount of bursting fire-crackers has reduced in recent years, but there is still an urgent need to create an awakening among the school students and youth to reduce air and noise pollution.

