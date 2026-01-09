Maharashtra among top performers in Ayushman Bharat implementation: BJP leader

New Delhi, Jan 9 Maharashtra BJP leader and State Coordinator of the Ayushman Bharat Mission, Satish Talekar on Friday explained how the Central government’s ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme is being effectively implemented in the state. He also explained how the BJP is actively working to connect beneficiaries with the programme.

Speaking to IANS, Talekar said the scheme has proved to be nothing short of a lifeline for poor and middle-class families. The scheme is bringing a significant transformation to the lives of millions, he added.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Mission, eligible families are provided with health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, which has been extremely helpful during serious illnesses or medical emergencies.

He further said that the scheme has addressed one of the biggest concerns of economically weaker families—access to affordable healthcare. As a result, people are now able to receive quality medical treatment without the burden of financial stress, he emphasised.

Talekar further stated that over the past six years, more than 20 crore Ayushman cards have been distributed in Maharashtra. According to him, when it comes to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Maharashtra ranks among the top-performing states in the country. The implementation has been effective, and efforts are continuously underway to bring more citizens under its coverage, he added.

He said that patients are receiving timely and appropriate treatment under the scheme. In cases of need, financial assistance is also provided through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, and if treatment costs exceed limits, additional support is extended by the Central government, Talekar said. “The government is fully discharging its responsibility, and the system has been strengthened,” he said.

Talekar also informed that every empanelled hospital in the state has Arogya Mitras deployed to assist patients and their families with information and services related to the scheme. At the party level as well, extensive work is being done to ensure the success of the Ayushman Bharat Mission. Across Maharashtra, district-level Ayushman Bharat teams are actively working, comprising nearly 600 members.

He shared that there are instances when information is received via phone calls from villages about patients being admitted to city hospitals. In such cases, his team immediately steps in to ensure that patients receive full benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Talekar said the BJP’s objective is to ensure that no eligible person in the state is deprived of the benefits of the scheme and that government healthcare facilities reach every needy citizen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor