Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Wardha Resident Arrives at Polling Booth With Monkey to Cast Vote (Watch Video)

A resident of Wardha, Vinod Kshirsagar arrived at a polling booth on Friday with his pet moneky named 'Bajrang', to cast his vote for LokSabha Election 2024 in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A resident of Wardha, Vinod Kshirsagar arrives at a polling booth with his pet Langur 'Bajrang', to cast his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/KH0utNvwpX — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024