Maharashtra reports 3 deaths, 562 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Three deaths were confirmed positive for Covid-19 infection in Maharashtra on Sunday, state health department officials informed.

"A total of 562 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours and as of today the number of active cases is 3,488," officials said.

The recovery rate in the state is currently standing at 98.13 per cent and the case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

"Out of 8,66,43,875 laboratory samples 81,45,342 have tested positive (09.40%) for

COVID-19 until Sunday, said officials.

A total of 3,824 new Covid-19 infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours a marginal increase from Saturday's tally of 2994 coronavirus cases, according to the union health ministry data.

India's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 18,389.

Sunday's tally of 3,824 fresh coronavirus cases is the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, high-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor