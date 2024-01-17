'Maharashtra shouldn't interfere...': Siddaramaiah says as neighbouring state's scheme covers bordering villages

Bengaluru, Jan 17 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated on Wednesday that Maharashtra should not come in the boundaries of his state after the Eknath Shinde-led government in the neighbouring state extended its health scheme to Marathis residing in 865 Karnataka villages of Belagavi district along the border.

Interacting with the mediapersons, CM Siddaramaiah, responding to a question on the Maharashtra government taking steps to implement its health scheme, said: "It is not correct on the part of Maharashtra to implement health insurance for the people of 865 villages of bordering regions of Karnataka. The Chief Secretary has informed Maharashtra state government that their state should not be interfering within the boundaries of Karnataka," he said.

The Maharashtra government had decided to make available its flagship health scheme - Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY)- for all the 865 villages that are part of Karnataka on which Maharashtra has staked its claim since 1966.

The decision was taken in March 2023.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated that the government has taken steps to provide 65 per cent of seats in Sainik school at Bailahongal town in Belagavi district to Kannada students and 35 per cent of seats for others.

