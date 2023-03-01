Maharashtra: Youth killed, another injured after speeding car rams into electric pole
By ANI | Published: March 1, 2023 10:14 AM 2023-03-01T10:14:11+5:30 2023-03-01T15:45:02+5:30
A youth was killed while another was severely injured after a speeding car rammed into an electric pole at Thane's Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday night, police said.
"A 22-year-old man was killed while another was injured critically after a vehicle, going at top speed, crashed into an electric pole on Thane's Ghodbunder Road last night," said an officer of Kapurbawdi police station.
The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital and is currently under treatment, police said.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
