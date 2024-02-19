Maha’s first 3-day MSME defence expo to commence in Pune from Feb 24

Mumbai, Feb. 19 The Maharashtra government will hold a three-day MSME Defence Expo in Pune from February 24 to 26 with participation from the armed forces, defence public sector undertakings and ordnance factories, officials said here on Monday.

The event, to be held at the International Exhibition & Convention Centre, Moshi, will give an exposure to the micro-small-medium enterprises and enable them to contribute significantly to the defence production sector.

The expo will be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, with the likelihood of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joining.

The expo will see the participation of over 200 MSMEs and startups, the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, plus over 20,000 engineering students who will visit for exchange of knowledge and skills.

There are 10 ordnance factories, five defence PSUs plus several private sector units manufacturing a large number of defence equipment in the state.

“The expo underscores the government's commitment to strengthen our state's defence capabilities. With a focus on innovation and cooperation, the event will play a key role. Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, self-reliance, growth and innovation in the defence sector are being propelled,” said Shinde.

The Chief Minister also said that Maharashtra is acknowledged as the industrial powerhouse of India, which leads in promoting a self-reliance, and has a strong network of 39.88 lakh MSMEs.

Today, while the country is producing a large number of defence equipment, a defence ecosystem has been created in the state, and major corporate houses like Tata, Bharat Forge, Solar, and L&T manufacture products for the defence sector in the state.

“This even will bring in a large number of entrepreneurs, increase investment, and both manufacturers and buyers will be together at one place along with the armed forces,” said Fadnavis.

The exhibitors will showcase their defence-related products, technologies and services in various sectors such as aerospace, armaments, electronics, communication and logistics at the expo.

The IAF will demonstrate its indigenous capabilities through static display of new generation Advanced Light Helicopter MK-IV and Light Combat Helicopter in addition to Aakash and SAMAR missile systems.

The IAF will also showcase products developed by its internal agencies through collaboration with private industry partners, and top officials will interact with the participating industries to make them aware of future requirements of the air force.

There will also be interactive sessions between MSMEs and major defence procurement organisations, industry veterans and potential investors.

The expo is expected to provide the participants with lucrative business opportunities, potential contracts, besides benefiting MSMEs and startups in the defence technology export sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor