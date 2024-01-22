Maintain peace in Bengal: Governor

Kolkata, Jan 22 While Trinamool Congress has decided to organize 'harmony Rallies' in Kolkata as well as in the districts of West Bengal on Monday coinciding with the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose issued an appeal to the people of the state to maintain absolute peace and harmony in the state.

In a statement issued from the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, the Governor has described January 22 as the moment to be united with the rich legacy and culture of India.

“I appeal to the brothers and sisters of West Bengal to glorify the day by maintaining peace and harmony. I request everybody to be tolerant. I request everybody not to get trapped in fake information. The law is beside everybody. Time has come for the unity of people for the sake of social unity,” the Governor said.

The scheduled Harmony Rally of Trinamool Congress will start on Monday afternoon from Hazra Crossing in South Kolkata and will end at Park Circus Seven Point Crossing in Central Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be present in the rally.

Besides party leaders and workers, religious leaders from different religions are also scheduled to participate in the rally.

The chief minister, however, does not want to describe the proposed Harmony Rally as a counter to the Ram Temple inauguration. According to her, the rally is meant to spread the message of unity and harmony among all religions.

Meanwhile, different parts of Kolkata have been already under control of the huge police contingents deployed there. Similarly, there are adequate police deployment in the district where the ruling party will organize similar harmony rallies.

