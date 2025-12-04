Major overhaul in Tamil Nadu's land mapping process soon

Chennai, Dec 4 Tamil Nadu is preparing for a major transformation in the way land is surveyed, mapped, and recorded, with the Directorate of Survey and Settlement initiating the process to procure high-resolution satellite imagery (HRSI) for the entire state.

The new system aims to modernise the land records framework, expedite dispute resolution, and bring greater transparency to land administration.

A request for proposal has been floated to develop a comprehensive HRSI database covering approximately 1.3 lakh sq km. This will form the core of a state-wide digital mapping ecosystem that supports governance, planning, and citizen services.

The project is expected to upgrade the accuracy of land records by enabling precise geospatial mapping using latitude-longitude coordinates - something the current 2D datasets cannot provide.

Once acquired, the satellite imagery will be integrated with the Tamil Nadu Geographical Information System (TNGIS), allowing authorities to overlay the new visuals on existing land records. This will help identify mismatches between old survey boundaries and actual ground conditions.

Even minor shifts in urban property lines, which often lead to prolonged legal disputes, can be detected and rectified with the new system.

Officials believe this will help accelerate processes such as patta transfer, subdivision approvals, and reclassification of land parcels.

The project is also expected to play a key role in detecting encroachments on public land, water bodies, and government assets.

With sharper imagery capturing even small-scale intrusions, enforcement agencies will be able to intervene sooner and with stronger evidence.

The database will additionally support various departments involved in infrastructure development, environmental monitoring, disaster planning, and welfare programme implementation.

The proposed system aligns with the state’s broader shift towards digital governance and integrated land management.

Over the years, Tamil Nadu has upgraded several aspects of its land administration, but the lack of updated, high-precision imagery has remained a major limitation.

Once implemented, the new satellite-based platform is expected to provide a unified, transparent, and scientifically robust foundation for land-related decision-making.

The initiative marks a significant step in reducing ambiguity around property boundaries, improving the efficiency of land surveys, and preventing disputes that often delay individual and government projects.

