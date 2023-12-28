'Make Mayawati PM Candidate..' BSP MP States Part's Condition for Entering I.N.D.I.A.

As the country gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. has also speed-dialed its campaign process. The alliance, however, does not have Bahujan Samaj Party in its team. Amid discussions of BSP entry, it seems that the party has put forth a condition to join I.N.D.I.A.

A BSP MP and close aide of Mayawati was asked about the matter. Mayawati is currently in Delhi, it is being said that her party is under pressure from party workers to become a part of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. Maluk Nagar, MP from Amroha and Mayawati close aide has stated that I.N.D.I.A. is meaningless without making Mayawati PM candidate.

The MP said that if I.N.D.I.A. wants to defeat the BJP, it has no option but to make Mayawati the Prime Ministerial candidate. Otherwise, their defeat is confirmed.

Nagar said that Mayawati's 13% votes and the alliance's 37-38% votes can give a decisive lead, which is more than the 44% that the BJP has in UP. But for this, she must become the face of the Prime Minister position.

