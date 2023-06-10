"Make sure jailed criminals no more able to execute crimes": Anurag Thakur to Punjab CM

Jalandhar(Punjab) [India], June 10 : Reacting to the law and order situation in Punjab, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make sure that jailed criminals are not able to execute crimes, pointing out that from Moose Wala's murder to an athlete's murder, committed by jailed gangsters.

"I want to tell the Punjab Chief Minister that he must make sure that jailed criminals don't execute crimes outside jail...from Moose Wala's murder to athlete's murder, jailed gangsters have hands on it...": Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in Jalandhar.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, last year. The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found dead in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

Remembering the slain famous singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, on his first death anniversary, Punjab's Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa said that millions of people around the world still love him and his songs.

Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader said that one year has passed since Moosewala was shot dead at Punjab's Jawaharke village in Mansa district still his parents are yearning for justice for their son.

