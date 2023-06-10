Malayasian Bharatanatyam Guru Sri Ganeshan passes away after collapsing on stage in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 10 : Sri Ganeshan, a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia, on Saturday collapsed on the stage in Bhubaneshwar and passed away, the organiser of the show informed.

Organizer, Jagabandhu Jena, informed that Sri Ganeshan a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia died after collapsing on stage after a performance in Bhanjakala Mandap in Bhubaneswar.

"He collapsed on the stage and was rushed to a Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors declared him dead," Jena informed.

Ganeshan was in Bhubaneswar to attend a classical dance festival.

More details are awaited.

