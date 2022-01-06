Malvani ISIS case: NIA court convicts two terrorists for brainwashing Muslim youths

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has convicted two terrorists in the Malvani ISIS case on charges of trying to radicalise Muslim youths to join Islamic State (IS), the agency said on Thursday.

The court convicted the two, identified as Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed, during the hearing of the case on Wednesday. The quantum of the sentence would be pronounced on January 7.

The case was registered against the two accused for trying to radicalise Muslim youth to join the Islamic State (IS), said the NIA.

"The two terrorists had further instigated the Muslim youth to travel abroad to become members of IS/ISIL/ISIS in order to wage war against allied nations of India," said the NIA.

The case was originally registered by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Mumbai Police at Kalachowki Police Station on December 30, 2015 and NIA had re-registered the case on March 18, 2016.

After completing the investigation, NIA had filed a chargesheet on July 18, 2016.

NIA investigation revealed that Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed had instigated, intimidated and influenced vulnerable Muslim youth from Malwani area in Mumbai's Malad (West) and compelled them to become fidayeen fighters for the cause of Islam, and were instrumental in sending them for hijarat for joining ISIS.

( With inputs from ANI )

