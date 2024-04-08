Mamata Banerjee Alleges ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ Means Putting All Opposition Leaders in Jail After June 4

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of taking action against the corrupt after June 4 meant that opposition leaders would be imprisoned post Lok Sabha elections.

The outcomes of the seven-stage Lok Sabha elections, spanning from April 19 to June 1, are scheduled to be disclosed on June 4. During a rally in Bankura, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee accused the National Investigation Agency of conducting operations in Bhupatinagar, Purba Medinipur district, without prior notification to the local police.

Is this how a Prime Minister should speak? What if I say I will put BJP leaders in jail after the election? But I will not say this as this is unacceptable in a democracy, she said. This is actually ‘Modi ki guarantee’, putting all opposition leaders in jail after June 4, Banerjee alleged.

The Prime Minister is coming to West Bengal to address election rallies. I have no issues with that. But the way he is saying that stern action will be taken against the opposition over corruption after the Lok Sabha poll results is unacceptable, she said.

During an election rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that while he advocates for eradicating corruption, the opposition advocates for protecting the corrupt. He pledged to take even stricter measures against corruption after June 4.

