Mamata Banerjee Health Update: Bengal CM Discharged, To Be Under ‘Close Observation'

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who suffered a sharp cut over her forehead and nose after falling within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind has been discharged from the hospital. While speaking to media persons on Thursday, the SSKM director Bandyopadhyay informed that doctors administered three stitches on her forehead and another on the nose.

"Chief Minister of West Bengal reported to our hospital today around 7.30 pm with a history of a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind. She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and nose, which was bleeding profusely," the director said.

He added, “Initially, she was assessed by HoD neurosurgery, HoD medicine and the cardiologist of our institute, as it was important that her vitals were stabilised. Three stitches were applied on the forehead and one on the nose and the required dressing was done. Examinations including ECG, CT scan, etc were done. Medical personnel provided their opinion in this regard."

He said that though the chief minister was advised to stay in the hospital, however, she 'preferred to go home.

After the news of her injury came out, political leaders wished her a speedy recovery and prayed for her good health.Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her a speedy recovery. "I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi," PM Modi posted on X. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to X and wrote, “Wishing Mamata-ji strength and a very swift recovery.