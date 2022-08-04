Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi in Delhi, before Vice Presidential Poll

According to the reports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her Delhi visit. The reports also stated that she will stay in the capital for four days, she is likely to meet Modi today in the evening.

The West Bengal CM will be in the capital during the polling for Vice President. The BJP has fielded Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice presidential candidate, while the opposition has feild Margaret Alva.

The TMC also alleged that the opposition did not discuss anything with the party before fielding Alva. Though Dhankhar and Banerjee are not so in a good place, but it has been assumed that Banerjee will extend her support to him.

The Bengal Chief Minister is also likely to meet with her party MPs and visit the central hall of parliament, in the capital.