Mamata demands impartial probe in Birbhum violence

Clarifying that the Trinamool Congress has no role in the Birbhum violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that there is a conspiracy behind the incident, adding that CBI should not follow BJP's direction in the ongoing investigation.

She further demanded an impartial probe in Birbhum violence that took place in West Bengal

"We (TMC) were not involved in the Rampurhat incident. A Trinamool worker was murdered by another party worker. But the media only criticized TMC. We took several steps to find out the original cause of the incident," the chief minister said while addressing an event here.

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Citing an example of other such incidents in BJP ruled states, CM Banerjee said that the West Bengal government never stopped any political party visiting the Rampurhat area, however, TMC workers were not allowed when such happenings took place in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tripura or Assam.

She further appealed to people to help the local police stations if they get information regarding any unwanted incident in this regard.

"I still think that there is a conspiracy behind the Rampurhut incident. It's good that CBI took charge but if they only follow BJP's direction, we are ready to protest," she cautioned that an impartial probe is required to find the real culprit.

Her clarification came after BJL MLAs staged a protest in the Vidhan Sabha premises on Friday against Mamata Banerjee, demanding her statement over the Birbhum violence.

"The SIT by the state government was an attempt to suppress the facts. We had demanded a CBI inquiry in the case so that truth can be divulged. We thank the High Court for ordering a CBI probe in the case. We believe that a fair inquiry will be done now and justice will be given to the victims and their families," the BJP MLAs told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also staged a protest along with party workers in front of the SDO office of Rampurhat on Saturday over the Birbhum violence.

The BJP leaders demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre's intervention in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case.

The High Court sought a report that is to be submitted by April 7. The case was being investigated by an SIT formed by the West Bengal government.

Earlier today, West Bengal police also recovered crude bombs in Sikandarpur village of Birbhum.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya on Friday informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

( With inputs from ANI )

