Mamata slams RSS chief for 'true Independence' remarks

Kolkata, Jan 16 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, launched the scathing attack against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over the latter’s recent comments describing January 22, 2024, the date of Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, as the real “Independence Day” of the country.

"I do not know why he made such a statement. But in my opinion, this is an anti-national statement. I condemn such a comment and demand the withdrawal of such a statement,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons on Thursday.

The Trinamool Congress chief also said that no political party can distort the history of Indian freedom movement.

"This is a very dangerous trend. Already several chapters in the history had been distorted with. There are been changes in certain chapters of the Indian Constitution. But the latest comments are simply unacceptable. The Independence Day of India is August 15, 1947. That day is India’s pride,” the Chief Minister added.

Speaking to the mediapersons, she also termed the attack on Padma Shri awardee actor Saif Ali Khan as 'shocking'.

“The event is simply shocking. I have already given my reaction on social media. Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore has the family lineage of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. I heard that previously similar death threats were given to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Saif was not so far in the list. The matter is extremely concerning. I do not know whether the event was pre-planned or not? But all I can say is that prompt action should be taken in the matter,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee wrote on X: "It's very concerning to hear about the attack on noted actor Saif Ali Khan. I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable. My thoughts and prayers are with Sharmila Di, Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family during this difficult time."

