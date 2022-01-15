Man arrested by J&K police for 'hate campaign'

Srinagar, Jan 15 Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said it has arrested a 'hate-monger for hate campaign, bullying and anti-national activities' on social media platforms in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Police have arrested a hate-monger Mir Mushtaq Ahmad, son of Abdul Gani resident of Bonora Pulwama for hate campaign, bullying and anti-national activities on social media platforms in South Kashmir's Pulwama district," police said.

Police said Mir Mushtaq through his social media account is indulging in activities which are "pre-judicial to sovereignty, integrity and union of India and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir" and "advocates abets unlawful activities and commits offences which are likely to disrupt the public tranquillity and harmony".

"Besides, he is involved in criminal intimidation on social media and also involved in cyber stalking and cyber bullying," police said.

Police have registered a case and further investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor