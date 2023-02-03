Man arrested in Goa for possessing amphetamine

Panaji, Feb 3 Police in Goa on Friday arrested a man for allegedly possessing recreational drug amphetamine worth Rs 1,20,000.

According to police, the man, identified as Vinod Kayalvarath, was arrested during a raid conducted in North Goa by the Crime Branch.

The 47-year-old accused is from Bardez.

"He was found in possession of one transparent polyphone bag containing in it white colour crystalline substance suspected to be amphetamine, weighing 08.00 grams, valued at Rs 1,20,000," a senior police official said.

A case is registered under the NDPS Act 1985.

