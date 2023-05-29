Man dies after car falls from under-constructed Delhi flyover

New Delhi, May 29 A 42-year-old man died after his car fell from an under-constructed flyover in Delhi's Barapulla Extension area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place May 26 and the deceased was identified as Jagandeep, a resident of Krishna Nagar area.

According to the police, information was received that a car had fallen from the flyover.

"On the spot, one WagonR car was found in an accidental condition and a man was lying unconscious on the driver's seat. The man was taken out from the car and then rushed to the LBS Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," said the senior police official.

"The family members of Jagandeep disclosed that he was an employee at a private company in Noida for the last 15 years. On Friday May 26, he went to his office at 10 a.m."

