Man dies of asphyxiation in Kerala while trying to rescue goat from well

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 A 25-year-old man named Althaf died due to asphyxiation while trying to rescue a goat that fell into a well at his house near Kollam on Wednesday.

In his bid to rescue the goat, Althaf accidentally slipped into the well which was 60 feet deep. After a while, he started to feel breathlessness. Despite the best efforts of the rescuers, including fire officials, Althaf could not be saved.

The body has been shifted to the state-run Kadakkal taluk hospital.

