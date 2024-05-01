Man dies of asphyxiation in Kerala while trying to rescue goat from well
By IANS | Published: May 1, 2024 03:24 PM2024-05-01T15:24:27+5:302024-05-01T15:25:03+5:30
Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 A 25-year-old man named Althaf died due to asphyxiation while trying to rescue a goat ...
Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 A 25-year-old man named Althaf died due to asphyxiation while trying to rescue a goat that fell into a well at his house near Kollam on Wednesday.
In his bid to rescue the goat, Althaf accidentally slipped into the well which was 60 feet deep. After a while, he started to feel breathlessness. Despite the best efforts of the rescuers, including fire officials, Althaf could not be saved.
The body has been shifted to the state-run Kadakkal taluk hospital.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app